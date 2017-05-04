Associated Students Meeting: May 3, 2017

- Reports
- Financial
- Meeting in Washington D.C was a great success. Discussed open education and resources with legislators. Also made an effort to hold legislators accountable on the issue of undocumented students
- Program Directors Meeting
- May 12, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Circadian
- Safety Walk
- Discussion to start a safety walk
- Group of students walk around campus to see what ends fixing or improvement.
- Drag Show
- Drag show being held by Associated Students might be moved from it’s original date of May 26 to June 9
- Still waiting for confirmation on the new date
- Action Items
- Student Transportation Analysis
- The Board will consider one-time funding for a student transportation analysis from the AS reserves.
- Not to exceed $32,000.00
- Analysis will be done by an outside entity
- It will be up to the Associated Students to fund it
- Associated Students motioned to table it
- Associated Students will vote on whether they want to fund this project after they receive more information and more in-depth details on the study.
