SHARE:

Following a delay caused by the earthquake drill, the intended start time of 10:30 a.m. was pushed back to meeting being called at 10:47 a.m.

The board discussed how enrollment of Fall 2018 decreased by 3,100 comparing to Fall 2017.

The transfer center has successfully transfered 280 students to UCLA signifying a substantial increase in acceptance from 25 percent to 27 percent.

The board proclaimed that going into Fall 2019 all incoming students will be admitted into transfer level math and English classes essentially eliminating prerequisites.

The board approved the president for human resources from College of the Desert, Bob Blizinsk, beginning his employment on Oct. 22, 2018.

The council reiterated how PCC has continued to hold its three year reign as the top community college to give out Cal grants to its students.

The Transfer Center stresses how CSU applications are due by Nov. 30, 2018.

The board stated that PCC is number two in transfer rates with an impressive 1,099 transfers so far, falling short of the number one spot by only 391 students.

The LGBTQ club will be holding a mixer in the courtyard of the Center for the Arts on Oct. 18, 2018.

Human resources have begun a program that provides professionals every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. D105 to help students with the application process for Medical.

Dr. Oliver of human resources announced that beginning January 2019, the college will have its first Safe Zone Center offering help tailored to undocumented, recently incarcerated and LGBTQ affiliated students.

The meeting then was called to a close by 11:35 a.m.