There was a motion on the floor to move J3 and create an item under F for more discussion. It was seconded by Beville and Adjunct Faculty. The motion was approved.

Associated Students apologized for not attending prior meetings. They went on the California Community Colleges Students Association Retreat for professional development and leadership over the weekend. They are pushing for networking with professors and other school leaders. Another retreat with the Child Development Center is in the works.

Classified Senate Report: The Classified Senate approved AP7160 for Professional Development. They are working with the Professional Development Subcommittee to streamline Classified Senate applications. They will be having a general Fall meeting on Halloween. They will be asking for donations for the Lancer Pantry.

Adjunct Faculty Report: Adjust Faculty had a meeting. They are still in process of conducting and collecting a survey.

New item F: The Academic Senate passed a copy of version of supported (not approved) by the Senate regarding the selection of division chairs on the hiring committees, in negotiations between the Faculty Association and Administration. The talks have fallen apart. A prior proposal included an election system versus appointments. They need to discuss a new direction to take.

Members on the Academic Senate voiced exasperation: they thought it was already handled, and discussed it in several meetings, and then their proposal was outright rejected.

It was pointed out that there is a legal distinction between supporting the proposal and officially approving it. Beville of Adjunct Faculty wants input, having previously been voted against and excluded from discussion last year.

The current process involves two managers and two faculty members. The proposal is now two managers and three faculty members,with one faculty chosen by division, one by the dean, and two faculty members choose a member outside of the division for the third.

Matt Henes suggested that they form a counter reply, seeing no point in inviting them just to have them repeat the explanation on the sheet, but various members of the Academic Senate expressed caution against formulating anything before hearing an explanation.

There was a motion to invite Dr. Giugni and Dr. Vurdien to the next meeting for an explanation as to why their proposal was rejected. The motion was approved.

Adjunct Faculty wishes to add their involvement to motion. They were asked to be more specific. Adjunct Faculty reiterates their desire to be involved in the process of selecting chairs. There was some approval and some disapproval expressed. Clarified that this means Adjunct Faculty members can be appointed to the third faculty member chair. Julie Kiotas/Social Sciences disagrees and doesn’t want to start a fight with the Dean in lieu of everything else – Melissa Michelson/Languages agrees with the sentiment. This motion was denied.

There was a motion to require Dr. Giugni and Dr. Vurdien to provide a document outlining what they want. The motion was approved.