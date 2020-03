SHARE:

PCC is hosting a new Los Angeles County vote center from Saturday, Feb. 29 to Tuesday, March 3, the day of the primary.

This vote center will be managed by the county, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. It will be held inside the Circadian Room on the first floor of the Campus Center.

Free parking for voters will be sectioned off in Lot 1, on the corner of Hill Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

How to prepare:

For unregistered voters, the center is doing same day registration to allow all residents to participate.

Registered voters may have received a sample ballot in the mail. Otherwise, a sample ballot will be provided upon request.

This sample ballot will include the names of all of the candidates for local elections where you are registered, as well as those running for President of the United States.

One state-wide measure will be available to vote on: Proposition 13.

Proposition 13, if passed, would authorize $15 million in state bonds for the construction and renovation of public education facilities, according to the sample ballot. Proposition 13 has been endorsed by the PCC Board of Trustees.

What to bring:

“You don’t need to bring anything,” said Alex Boekelheide, the special assistant to the superintendent/president of PCC.

Voters won’t be asked to provide any sort of ID in order to vote, or register to vote, at the center.

“If you can’t afford to drive or you can’t afford to get an ID card, you should still be able to use this fundamental right that we have,” he said.

What to expect:

Since it’s open to all LA County residents there is potential for the PCC vote center to get crowded, especially on election day. The PCC flea market is also being held on Sunday, March 1, so expect higher crowds on this day.

Once you arrive:

Step One: If you’re arriving by car, locate the designated free parking in Lot 1. This is on the corner of Hill Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Step Two: Provide your name to a county poll worker. If you need to register to vote, do so now.

Step Three: The poll worker will provide you with a sample ballot. Inside the sample ballot there are instructions for the ballot-marking device you will be using to vote.

Step Four: Mark your ballot in the secure voting area using the ballot marking device.

Step Five: Cast your ballot and collect your “I Voted” sticker.