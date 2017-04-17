How to report sexual assault

In light of the sexual assault case that happened recently at PCC, listed below are some tools and resources available to students on our campus. Sexual assault victims must at PCC, you contact help or support as soon as possible. Immediately after the assault:

Call 911 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673 ). Calling from a phone on Campus will alert Campus Police immediately. Otherwise, Pasadena Police will relay their message to Campus Police, which could take a little extra time.

Do not attempt to clean yourself up as this can destroy evidence the authorities can use to find your assailant and prosecute the individual

While this can be extremely difficult, attempt to write down the event as it is still fresh in your mind. This will also help police as memories of the event can get more and more difficult to remember later on

You will be directed to medical services as soon as possible after your call . If you haven’t reported your assault, it is still important to go the nearest hospital. Some injuries will not be apparent at first, but could later be tested for sexually transmitted diseases. The sooner you are tested for these, the better.

After being physically treated, seek out help from a support group or from PCC’s Psychological Services.

Psychological Services are available on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Appointments with counselors must be set up in person.

Crisis counseling is available any time during opening hours of the day without appointment

Psychological Services can be contacted by phone at (626) 585-7273, or visit their website for more information.

For support on their physical health, Student Health Services are available for victims to use long-term. Their services are open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Student Health Services offers free HIV testing and low cost STI testing. Health Services also offer emergency contraception at low cost as well.

They are located on campus in D-105. Appointments can be made in person, or by calling (626) 585-7244.

If you have been a witness to sexual assault or harassment, contact Campus Police as soon as possible. Their dispatch hours are available everyday at any time.