How to get a job on campus

Are you a student on campus looking for a part-time job? PCC has opportunities available for student to make money while they go to school. Applying is just as simple as applying online. Keep in mind that some jobs have application deadlines.

How to apply for a job on campus online:

Go to www.pasadena.edu

Click on Human Resources underneath the Resources & Offices tab

Click on Employment Opportunities tab and select Current Openings.

On the bottom left of the page, select Hourly/Student and check out the current openings offered on campus.

Create a login to apply for the position of your choosing. You can also view the status of your application and apply for other jobs without having to re-enter your information.

Some student jobs on campus include, but are not limited to:

Transportation driver

Academic tutors

Bookstore associates and cashiers

Police cadet

If you don’t see the job you want online, there are other ways to find a job on campus:

Turn in your resume to the different departments on campus in case any positions are about to open up soon. If you want to work for a department you have no formal experience in, provide a letter of recommendation from a professor that works in that department and attach it to your resume to prove that you are capable of performing the tasks within the department you are applying.

Simply talk to those who work in the department you would like to work in. Though no formal position may open, you might be invited to shadow other workers for a brief period of time, and eventually get promoted.

Remember to have your resume formatted so that the person hiring you can see your accomplishments. Most resumes are scanned over for about 25 seconds.

Highlight your accomplishments to make your resume stand out among the others.

Focus on what you did on the job not just a general job description.

If the department contacts you for an interview, congratulations, but this is not the end. The interview is where you can show a future employer who you are and why they should hire you. So dress to impress, you shouldn’t show up to an interview in clothes that are dirty or wrinkled. Look your interviewer in the eye and ask questions about the job, it shows interest.

For extra preparation into applying for a job, the Career Center located in L-103 also offer workshops to help students prepare their resume and interview practice.