PCC Police blotter May 3, 2021 to May 9, 2021

Monday, May 3

Skateboarders were in the Galloway Plaza and had exited the premises when police arrived.

Tuesday, May 4

A man was cited for possession of methamphetamines after police approached him for throwing trash out of his vehicle on Lot #7.

Two transients were seen by facilities partaking in suspicious activity between storage bins at Lot 10, as well as one transient who had set up a tarp to sleep under next to the bin. Police asked transient to leave and they complied.

Wednesday, May 5

PCC staff reported two license plates stolen from donated vehicles in the automotive storage yard, officer took a report of the incident.

Thursday, May 6

Facilities reported transient showering on the west side of the IT building, police found transient washing her face upon arrival. Transient complied when asked to leave.

The fire alarm was pulled for the science village west. Responding officer reported no fire upon arrival and advised that is may have been a malfunction.

Facilities reported transient throwing trash from the trash compactor, transient had left before arrival of responding officer.

A male transient was seen by staff urinating in the bushes north of the CA building and had left prior to the arrival of officer.

Friday, May 7

There was a report of a transient encampment by facilities. Responding officer found no encampment and transient complied when asked to leave.

Transient reported near the library, no transient was found upon arrival of responding officer.

Staff reported a transient loitering and smoking near Lot 5 level 3. Transient complied when officer asked them to leave.

Attempted break in was suspected at the the model home 208 S Bonnie. Facilities director advised that is painters were on the premises and reported to him that the south entrance door was tampered with.

Saturday, May 8

Officer located a transient and advised him to pick up his belongings and leave. The transient complied.

Officer located another transient sleeping near Lot 4 Level 5, transient complied when asked to leave with their belongings.

Sunday, May 9

No activity