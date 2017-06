After serving a year as the Courier’s editor-in-chief, John Orona is stepping down and moving on from Pasadena City College. He joined the CourierCast to talk about his time with the Courier as well as his thoughts on the transition from print to digital. We’re also joined by new editor-in-chief, Amber Lipsey, who served as the Courier’s managing editor this past semester.

https://soundcloud.com/user-639540959/couriercast-change-of