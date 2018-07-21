This week, while Sam and Rob are out, Ryan, the podcast editor for the Courier, talks with incoming writer Ben Falto-Armijo about the repeal of net neutrality and what this means for the country, businesses and the news.
Have something you want us to talk about on the podcast? Want to appear as a guest or have your story told? Email us!: podcast.courier@gmail.com
- Courier Chat: Net Neutrality with Ben Falto-Armijo - July 21, 2018
- ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Sunshine after the storm - July 17, 2018
- Courier Chat: Separation of families with Hilda Coleman - July 3, 2018
- Do we really need pageants anymore? - June 12, 2018
- Say ‘peekaboo’ to video game nostalgia - June 10, 2018
- Courier Chat: Homeboy Scholars and Editors-In-Chief - June 8, 2018
- ‘Solo’: Disappointing - June 6, 2018
- Courier Chat: Sexual Harassment Allegations on Campus - June 1, 2018
- Deadpool 2: Wasn’t that Thanos? - May 30, 2018
- Lancers beat El Camino, continue path to championship - April 30, 2018