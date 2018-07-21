News,Podcast: Courier Chat |
July 21, 2018
This week, while Sam and Rob are out, Ryan, the podcast editor for the Courier, talks with incoming writer Ben Falto-Armijo about the repeal of net neutrality and what this means for the country, businesses and the news.

Have something you want us to talk about on the podcast? Want to appear as a guest or have your story told? Email us!: podcast.courier@gmail.com

