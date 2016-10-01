Home / News / Breaking News: Protest in Pasadena after black man was killed by Pasadena PD
Breaking News: Protest in Pasadena after black man was killed by Pasadena PD
Katja Liebing/Courier -
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Damion Ramirez of Anaheim joins the protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Xavier Barnett voices his opinion at a protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016. Barnett shared he had an encounter with police himself and was shot from behind as he was considered a thread.
Audrey Edwards and her son Sebastian King protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Pasadena activist Jasmine Richards led a protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Sebastian King lit a candle at a protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Zion Nolan lit a candle with her parents for Reginald Thomas during a protest in Pasadena after the black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Audrey Edwards protests in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Pasadena activist Jasmine Richards and Melina Abdullah protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016
Protest in Pasadena after a black man died at the hands of police on Friday, September 30, 2016