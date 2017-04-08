Suspect sought in campus rape

Authorities are searching for an unidentified male suspect who allegedly raped a male student on PCC’s campus this past Tuesday.

The incident took place in the W Building’s men’s locker room at 5:15 p.m. It was not reported to campus police until the following day at around 12:20 p.m. when police responded to a local hospital after the victim reported the incident.

“Hospital staff is mandated to immediately report any reports of sexual assault to law enforcement,” Carrillo explained. “The information was reported straight to both [the Pasadena Police Department] and Campus Police.”

It is unknown how the victim admitted himself to the hospital. It was not through a 911 call, otherwise law enforcement would have been involved.

The investigation has been taken over by the Pasadena Police Department, with support from PCC’s Campus Police and the Pasadena area Community College District. Carrillo is overseeing the entire investigation and researching any new information reported by detectives. So far, only the victim and witnesses have been investigated.

“As of right now, the investigation is going in the right direction, based on interviews collected,” Carillo said.

The status of the victim can not be released, but Carrillo emphasized that along with investigating the potential suspect, the health of the victim is a priority. The victim must be provided with support services, such as a social worker, to help with recovery.

According to ABC7, PCC superintendent and president Rajen Vurdien described the incident as “an affront to the values shared by PCC’s faculty, staff and students.”

“We are marshaling every resource at our disposal to ensure campus safety, provide a safe environment for our students, and bring the perpetrator to justice. Our hearts go out to the victim and his family and friends,” he said.

The suspect was described as a Latino male between 20 and 22 years old, with a mullet hairstyle and septum ring. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark long sleeved shirt and khakis.

The investigation is active and any known information about the suspect is to be reported to the Pasadena Police Department, either unanimously or anonymously.

The victim was in the locker room retrieving personal items when he was raped, according to KTLA.

A blast-email was sent Thursday to PCC students regarding the incident. On-campus services that cater to reporting and recovering from sexual violence and assault were included. The list was compiled by RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

Carrillo has been the lieutenant investigator at Pasadena PD for nine months.

More details to come…