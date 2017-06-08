Board of Trustees Meeting: June 7, 2017

Six instructors will be hired to start in the Fall.
A new director of student equity will be hired to start on June 26. The position is new.
Digital Networks Group, Inc. was awarded nearly $120K for “Smart Room Technology Upgrades” in rooms C161, C265, C312, D303, R220, R222, R224, and R226. They were the only bidder.
The Board is reopening bids for CEC elevator upgrades because no bids were submitted in the time period. New contractors were found and the bidding will be reopened.
The college will receive $311,343 per year for Grant 1, and $257,500 per year for Grant 2, over five years. Both are from the Dept of Education and will serve over 130 students from local high schools.
The District is updating their facility rental rates which have not been changed since 1993. Its projected the change will result in a 50 percent increase in rental revenue.
The Board approves $1000 for professional development activities for instructors using Open Education Resources.
$300K approved for professional development activities relating to student equity programs.
$4.5 M in transfers from Unrestricted General Fund and Contingencies Fund to PERS/STRS, Workers Comp, Supplemental Health, Capital Outlay, and Capital Servicing Funds.