Monday, May 4

No incidents were reported on this date

Tuesday, May 5

A vehicle was observed driving recklessly and performing donuts in Lot 10. An officer cited the driver of the vehicle.

Wednesday, May 6

Facilities reported transient male swimming in the waterway by the Galloway Plaza. An officer escorted the transient off-campus

Thursday, May 7

A callbox was activated in Lot 5 Level 5 with no response. Lot 5 was checked and no evidence of a crime or person was in need of assistance.

Friday, May 8

No incidents were reported on this date

Saturday, May 9

A transient male was observed wearing a backpack, no shoes and walking aimlessly around campus. An officer escorted the transient off-campus.

A transient male was observed climbing over the Robinson Stadium gates. An officer escorted the transient off-campus.

Sunday, May 10

Three transients were observed climbing over the Robinson Stadium gates. An officer escorted the transients off-campus.