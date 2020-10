SHARE:

PCC Police Blotter for October 5 to October 11

Monday, October 5

Transients were reported loitering north of the Circadian and were escorted off campus.

A female transient called Pasadena Police from a payphone in Lot 8, claiming a male threw her belongings to the ground. Officers made contact with her, finding her okay.



Tuesday, October 6

A student reported that their Lancerpoint account had been hacked.

Staff reported a female suffering from stomach pain, and paramedics were called. She was transported to the hospital.



Wednesday, October 7

A transient was escorted off campus from the east side of the V building.

Thursday, October 8

A subject who is not a PCC student left a concerning comment on the PCC website, and it was forwarded to the PCC Campus Police. A welfare check was conducted by the police agency in the jurisdiction, and the subject was found to be fine.

Friday, October 9

A male was observed cutting into a tarp that is used to secure PCC property in Lot 5 level 3. Officers attempted to make contact, but the subject fled on foot. Officers were unable to locate him.

A sleeping transient was reported by staff in Lot A. The subject was escorted off campus by officers.

Saturday, October 10

Nothing to report.



Sunday, October 11

The fire alarm was activated inside the E building. An officer checked and cleared the area.

A male subject was observed at Campus Police door, claiming he was having a stroke. Paramedics were called and he was transported to the hospital.