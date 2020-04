SHARE:

Monday, April 13

An officer located a hit and run vehicle from the Rosemead campus. The driver was determined to possibly be under the influence. The Temple City Sheriffs responded to the scene.

A fire alarm was activated in the Science Village. An officer reset the fire alarm and checked the area; and no there was a sign of fire.

The Pasadena Police requested assistance in locating a male who was accused of battering a female at Pollo Loco. The subject was located and detained by Pasadena Police.

Tuesday, April 14

No activity was reported

Wednesday, April 15

An officer detained a transient found loitering between the U and UU building. The subject was a known transient and was escorted off campus.

Thursday, April 16

Facilities advised there was a male who continues to enter the IT-building after was advised not to. The area check was conducted with negative results.

Friday, April 17

Dispatch observed transient on cart in Lot 5 level 1. The officer escorted the subject off campus.

A professor requested a welfare check on a student. An outside agency was contacted for a welfare check; the student checked fine and did not need police services.

An anonymous tip was submitted. The reporting party stated a student has been harassing them. An officer contacted the student and gave a verbal warning to stay away from the reporting party.

Saturday, April 18

No activity was reported

Sunday, April 19

No activity was reported