Monday, April 20:

No incidents reported on this date.

Tuesday, April 21:

A transient was observed sleeping north of the C Building. An officer responded and escorted the transient off campus.

Wednesday, April 22:

No incidents reported on this date.

Thursday, April 23:

Three transients were observed near the east side of D Building. Officers escorted transients off campus.

Friday, April 24:

No incidents reported on this date.

Saturday, April 25:

A lock used to secure a stairwell on the south side of CA Building was found cut. Suspicious Circumstances were reported.

Sunday, April 26:

No incidents reported on this date.