Monday, March 9:

PCC staff reported a student having a panic attack in the second floor of the C Building. Officers arrived but were unable to locate the student.

Facilities reported an unknown male on the Z Building roof. Officers were unable to locate the unknown male.

Tuesday, March 10:

No incidents reported on this date.

Wednesday, March 11:

A student reported a hit and run in Lot 10.

A student vehicle impeded entrance to Lot 5 due to a traffic stop.

A student fell on the third floor of the C building. Pasadena Fire Department determined no head injury and cleared the student.

A student reported a hit and run in Lot 4.

A Cadet reports a verbal altercation between a student and Facilities employee in the Quad.

A PCC staff member reports a student blacking out in class.

Thursday, March 12:

A transient was observed near the W Building. An officer responded and advised the transient to leave.

A transient was observed in Lot 5. An officer responded and advised the transient to leave.

A transient was observed in Lot 4. An officer responded and advised the transient to leave.

A vehicle was parked in Lot 4 outside of school hours. An officer responded and advised the person to leave.

A male student suffered from a laceration to his hand that occurred off campus. The student was assisted.

The fire alarm was activated in Science Village. Faculties reported it due to a panel malfunction.

A student reported a hit and run in Lot 5.

Faculties reports a vehicle performing donuts in Lot 10.

Friday, March 13:

PCC staff member reports a small dead animal in between Science Village and Robinson Stadium. Facilities handled the dead animal.

A counselor reported a student expressing feelings of self-harm in IT Building. The student was referred to personal counseling.

A student was found to be in possession of narcotics on campus. The student was arrested by officers.

A student reported a hit and run in Lot 4.

Facilities reported a male smoking a strong-smelling substance in the third floor of CA Building. The student was advised to leave.

Facilities reported a transient in the third floor of the CA Building. The transient was advised to leave.

Saturday, March 14:

Staff reported a hit and run in Lot 1.

Sunday, March 15:

Two vehicles parked in Lot 4 after-hours. The drivers were asked to leave.

Staff reported the flooding of the CEC Quad area because the sprinklers did not turn off overnight. Facilities handled sprinklers.