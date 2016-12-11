Home / News / Two men found attempting to break into the IT building



Monday, Nov. 21

An officer found two men attempting to break into the IT building. The subjects were contacted, and advised to leave, to which they complied.

A fire alarm went off in the V building from an unknown cause. The alarm was reset.

A hit and run was reported in Lot 5; an officer took a report.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

A homeless person was found sleeping in the 3rd floor of the C building. They were advised to leave and they complied.

A homeless woman was asked to leave the stadium area and was escorted out.

A female student told the Pasadena Police Department that she and her boyfriend were engaged in a verbal disturbance in Lot 5 that resulted in him ripping off her door handle as she attempted to leave. An officer took a report.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

A female student reported that she felt threatened by the actions of a classmate. An officer took a report and counseled both parties.

Two hit and runs were reported in Lot 4, level 1; an officer took a report.

Saturday, Nov. 26

A homeless person was found sleeping in the Child Development Center and was escorted out.

Sunday, Nov. 27

An instructor reported receiving some disconcerting emails from a student. An officer took a report.

A homeless person found in the C building was escorted out.

A person was found driving recklessly through Lot 3. They were given a warning and advised to leave campus, and they complied.

