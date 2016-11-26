Police Blotter: An elevator malfunction left women trapped inside

Monday, Nov. 14

Contact was made with a female homeless person sleeping in the sculpture garden who was escorted off campus

A diabetic woman at the Community Education Center (CEC) was feeling faint. She was transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

A report was taken for a theft that occurred in the ‘W’ building’s women’s locker room.

A disorderly person was removed from the ‘C’ building.

There were reports of a persona asking for money in Lot 5, Level 4. An area check was conducted with negative results.

A report was taken for the theft of a book that occurred in the library.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

A report was taken by a person who states they were being harassed by student.

Vandalism- A report was taken for vandalism in the ‘C’ building’s second floor men’s restroom.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Contact was made with a homeless person who was found sleeping in the CA-building.

Staff reported a female yelling in the hallways of the ‘E’ building.

A student reported she was being harassed by another student on campus.

A woman who fell in the ‘C’ building was asking to be transported to the health center.

Library staff requested assistance with an individual who was disrupting the peace.

There was a request in the kinesiology department for an ambulance for a student who suffered a fractured leg and was complaining of numbness. The student was transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital.

Thursday, Nov.17

A student reported she was being harassed via text message by a possible PCC student.

Medical response- A campus police officer was flagged down for a possible medical assist. The officer stated that a woman was feeling faint from malnutrition. She had not eaten food and refused medical assistance.

A theft report was taken for a cosmetic bag that was stolen.

An officer was requested at the CEC for assistance in removing a person who was being uncooperative inside of room 135.

Friday Nov. 18

A hit and run report was taken at the CEC.

A report was taken for vandalism in the ‘R’ building’s men’s restroom 2nd floor.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Women were stuck inside of an elevator. The elevator was reset by facilities.

A mother stated that her daughter did not meet her at end of class for pick-up. The mother advised that contact was made with her daughter the day after with her father safe and sound.