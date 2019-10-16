From the PCC Campus Police blotter through Oct. 6, 2019:
Monday, Sept. 30
A 20 year old female student fainted from an anxiety attack in a stairwell of the CA building’s east side..
Tuesday, Oct. 1
A power outage affected the east side of PCC’s main campus.
A staff member requested transport to the Health Center after reporting leg cramps.
A staff member reported that a student fell and bled from her mouth and nose.
In a hit and run from lot 5, a witness reported seeing a green vehicle hit another car.
A student reported leaving her phone in a restroom. The phone’s location tracker showed it moving off campus.
A student reported that his vehicle’s bumper was possibly hit in lot 10.
A student’s phone was reported stolen in women’s locker room in GM building.
Campus police will forward a report to the Altadena sheriff after a student reported a sexual battery incident that occurred in Altadena.
One student reported harassment by another student.
A potential solicitation in writing for a lewd act in men’s restroom was reported by another male in an adjacent stall.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
A student reported that her phone was stolen from the second floor women’s restroom in the V building.
A female was taken to Pasadena Police Department after throwing paperwork at staff members then walking around campus, shoving and punching people.
Officers responded to a male displaying odd behavior and directing unwanted attention toward female students.
A student reported her water bottle was stolen while left unattended outside Campus Center’s second floor women’s restroom.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Vandalism was reported in bathroom walls on the fifth floor of R building. No additional details were provided.
A staff member’s unleashed dog bit another dog which was leashed. The unleashed dog had reportedly been seen previously on several occasions wandering with no leash; the staff member was advised to keep their dog on a leash.
A skateboarder was arrested for an outstanding warrant. There was a second skateboarder who was cited for a skateboard violation.
A female reported that a male exposed his genitals to her in the southeast side of Shatford Library.
A transient was reported sleeping on the quad area after campus hours.
Friday, Oct. 4
Officers responded to a driver Bonnie Avenue and cited them for blocking traffic.
Reports were made of possible transient washing clothes in the C building’s second floor men’s restroom.
Officers stopped a pedestrian for an arrest warrant.
Another report was made of a male student soliciting another male for a lewd act in handwriting through a bathroom stall. The suspect was detained and advised to not return to PCC until meeting with the Dean of Student Life.
Saturday, Oct. 5
A transient was found sleeping with their pants down at the CEC campus.
Staff reported that a non-student male had a hot pot set up and cooked a meal in front of the CA building.
Sunday, Oct. 6
A female customer reportedly stole diamond earrings from a PCC flea market vendor.
Flea market staff reported a transient known for theft was loitering near vendors.
- Blotter through Oct. 6: It’s a dog eat dog week at PCC - October 16, 2019
- Cross country: keeps pride in their stride during invitationals - October 2, 2019
- University day: Students seek their future stay - September 25, 2019
- PCC crushes the week with club rush - September 18, 2019