SHARE:

Monday, October 2

No activities were reported for this period.

Tuesday, October 3

A student reported she was sexually harassed last semester, and wished to remain anonymous.

A student reported a sexual assault incident that occurred off campus.

A suspect was escorted to Psych Services for assistance after reports of a verbal disturbance in L-107.

A Male Hispanic subject was reported suffering from an anxiety attack. Officer reported the subject was possibly dehydrated.

A female transient was reported in the GM building locker room. An officer escorted her from the area and secured the building.

Wednesday, October 4

Staff reported a student in his class verbally threatening him after class.

The Health Center staff reported an accident involving a car and a pedestrian in Lot 3 near the Lot 4 Level 3 exit. The Pedestrian sustained a scratch injury to the elbow and was transported to Huntington Memorial for evaluation and treatment of the injury.

A student reported his vehicle was vandalized while parked in Lot 4 level 1.

A student reported their vehicle was damaged while parked in Lot 5 Level 5.

A staff member reported a strong smell of marijuana near the mirror pools area.

Thursday, October 5

A student reported when she arrived at her residence she noticed her vehicle had a dent on the right passenger bumper. She had parked her gray Toyota Camry in Lot 5 Level 4, where the student believes the dent occurred.

A hit and run report was taken in Lot 5 Level 3.

Staff reported a male Hispanic student entering bungalow 5 at the CEC and after seeing there was a class in session, he quickly stormed out of the area angrily. Staff reported not feeling safe and was concerned the student would return even more upset.

Female reported a subject stealing a bicycle from the south side of the D Building. Suspect was checking every bicycle on the rack and cut a bike lock with a knife looking object and proceeded to head north towards Colorado Blvd.

A student reported he parked his silver colored bike on the south side of the C Building and noticed his bike was missing upon returning.

Staff at the Child Development Center advised a bald white male transient was walking in the lobby area and used the hand sanitizer from the front counter. The subject was not being aggressive in any manner, but staff requested he be removed from the area.

Friday, October 6

A male subject was reported feeling tired with no energy in R-512 Dental Hygiene. The subject was conscious and breathing, lying down and resting No dental procedures were allowed on the subject due to his condition.

A green backpack was reported stolen from the Bookstore lockers. Video surveillance showed a black female subject going through the lockers and taking the green backpack. She was then detained and transported to the Pasadena Police Department for booking.

A black male transient was seen on surveillance video climbing over a fence south of the U Building. He was then escorted off the campus.

Saturday, October 7

he Child Education Center staff reported asking two individuals to leave campus. They then became verbally confrontational with staff near Lot A.

Sunday, October 8

No activities were reported for this period.