Police Blotter: Four females report sexual assaults in one day

Monday, September 18
A student reported her car was involved in an accident in Lot 5 level 4 but did not receive information from the other party.
A female student reported she was touched inappropriately by a male on a bike in Lot 4
A second female student reported that she was touched inappropriately by a male riding a red bike in Lot 4 Level 1.
A third female victim reported that she was sexually assaulted in the R-Building.
A fourth female victim reported that a male grabbed her while walking on campus
A student reported that his bike was stolen off the bike racks south of D-Building during the afternoon hours.
Tuesday, September 19
Faculty reported damage to a water valve.
PCC Staff requested an investigation after concern arises over a male subject who takes photos of students from behind without their permission.
A student was transported to Huntington Memorial hospital after experiencing chest pains.
A student reported damage to his vehicle while parked in Lot 4 Level 2.
Wednesday, September 20
A student reported that her ex-friend harassed her verbally in an aggressive manner in the C-Building. A group of people were yelling at the victim. A student who tried to strike the victim was held back by other students.
A black female transient was at the Admissions and Records office in the L-Building using a computer. Officers escorted her off campus by request of the Records Staff.
A student reported damage to their vehicle bumper and passenger side in a hit and run in Lot 5 Level 4 around noon.
A student suffered an asthma attack in C-333. Student felt better after walking out of class.
Thursday, September 21
A report was taken after a witness saw a male subject key a car. A note was left on the car advising the owner to file a report with campus police.
A female student complained about her knees hurting and being unable to walk in GM-104. The student was transported to the hospital for treatment.
PCC Campus Police were informed of a sexual assault that occurred on campus. The suspect grabbed student’s breast in class. The student requested an escort to class.
A student dispute turned physical after a female scratched her ex-boyfriend on the arm and tore his shirt.
A female was struck by a vehicle in Lot 4 Level 1E. She suffered injuries to her leg and rib cage wand was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Friday, September 22
A bike was stolen from the south side of the L-Building area.
Another bike was stolen south of the D-Building.
A sexual battery report was handled by Detective Chan.
Saturday, September 23
No activities were reported for this period.
Sunday, September 24
No activities were reported for this period.