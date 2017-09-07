Police Blotter: Man carrying blanket attempts to kiss student

Monday, August 28

A student reported their vehicle’s rear bumper was damaged while parked in Level 3 of Lot 5.

A report was taken of a student striking an unoccupied vehicle in Level 4D of Lot 5. The owner of the struck vehicle was located and information was exchanged between the two parties.

Tuesday, August 29

Facilities personnel reported a female transient grooming herself in a sink of the the R-Building women’s restroom. The subject was contacted and advised to leave campus.

A citation was given to two subjects smoking marijuana on Level 4 of Lot 4.

A student reported his vehicle was hit in Level 5E of Lot 5 the previous day.

Staff reported a black male subject approximately 20 to 30 years of age outside of CEC-135 recording female students as they walked past him. On prior occasions, the subject had been contacted by Campus Police for trespassing and Health & Safety code violations. The subject was escorted off campus.

A 61-year-old female was reported having respiratory issues in the E-building second floor hallway. Pasadena Fire Paramedics were contacted and the subject was transported to Arcadia Methodist Hospital for treatment.

A student reported their vehicle was damaged on Level 4E of Lot 5 while they were in class.

Wednesday, August 30

A student reported witnessing a vehicle strike another car in Lot 3 and leave the scene without leaving a note.

A female non-student walking westbound on Colorado Blvd. near Marion Avenue was struck by a vehicle, causing injury to the victim’s left leg. The Pasadena Police Department and Pasadena Fire Department Rescue Ambulance were contacted for assistance. The Pasadena Police Department will handle the vehicle accident report.

A student reported their backpack was stolen from the Campus Bookstore while they were shopping.

A student complaining of chest pains in class at SV-25 in the Science Village requested transport to the Health Center for medical treatment. Campus Police assisted the student to the Health Center.

A student reported their vehicle’s rear bumper damaged in Level 3A of Lot 4. The student believed the vehicle parked adjacent to theirs caused the damage due to a mark on the suspect’s vehicle. A picture of the vehicle and permit was taken and information given to Campus Police for a report.

A student reported their vehicle was dented on the rear passenger door while parked in Lot 3 the previous day. The student had a witness who allegedly saw the incident and wrote down the suspect’s license plate number. Campus Police took a report.

A student reported their vehicle’s back right corner bumper was damaged while parked in Level 5A of Lot 4.

A female was reported feeling nauseous on the 2nd floor of the W-Building. The Pasadena Fire Paramedics were contacted for treatment.

A student reported seeing a male Asian subject in his 20s approach girls south of the C-Building and ask for their personal information. Campus Police checked the area but were unable to locate the subject.

Thursday, August 31

A transient was reported sleeping on the southwest of the UU-Building. The subject was contacted and escorted off campus.

A female student reported that a male subject exposed his penis to her on Level 2 of Lot 4 around 4pm on Tuesday.

A CEC Cadet reported a transient pacing back and forth in the 2nd floor restroom and refusing to leave campus after being advised. Campus Police made contact with the subject and escorted them off campus.

Lancers Pass staff contacted Campus Police about a theft of soda by a possible transient in the area. The staff did not want for a report to be taken. The subject was escorted off campus.

A student reported their vehicle was damaged while parked on Level 4 of Lot 5 that morning.

A student reported a 30-year-old Hispanic man wearing a yellow shirt and carrying a brown blanket charged at her and attempted to kiss her near Annex 4 at approximately 2pm.

Friday, September 1

Library staff requested assistance from Campus Police with a male subject who activated the security alarm and refused to return to the Circulation Desk. The subject did not have any PCC Library books in his possession. The subject was contacted and advised.

Saturday, September 2

A 19-year-old male athlete on the PCC football team was reported suffering from heat exhaustion in the lobby area of the GM-building. A PCC Trainer requested Pasadena Fire Paramedics for treatment. The male subject refused transport to a hospital.

Sunday, September 3

No activities were reported for this period.