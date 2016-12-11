Student caught using fake IDs to check out library laptops

Monday, Nov. 28
An instructor reported a student having difficulty breathing and losing consciousness due to becoming upset over someone touching his gloves. He was then treated by psychological services.
A staff member reported a homeless man in the GM building, who was later found trying to sleep in the CA building.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
A student reported a non-injury traffic collision in Lot 4, level 3D.
A man was sitting near the IT Building welding shop drinking a beer and was asked to leave.
A man refused to return a computer at the Community Education Center (CEC), resisted arrest and was taken to the Pasadena Police Department Jail.
A male student lost consciousness.
A non-injury accident occurred at Green St. and Hill. One party refused to give out insurance information and left.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
A male student reported that a homeless man was in the GM building Men’s Locker Room watching him take a shower. The homeless man was escorted out.
A staff member had her iPad stolen from the CEC building in room 105D.
A student had his bicycle stolen from the north side of the CEC building.
Two male students were caught in a bathroom stall in the CC Building looking at a vape pen.
Thursday, Dec. 1
An instructor had difficulty trying to remove an intoxicated student from their classroom. Another classmate took the intoxicated student home.
A student used multiple fake IDs to check out library laptops.
Friday, Dec. 2
There was a power outage throughout campus, and the reason is still undetermined.