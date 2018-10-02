SHARE:

The meeting began with Dean Rebecca Cobb announcing that the Student Services Center is getting a redesign. PCC President Dr. Vurdien has allocated $1,000,000 towards the project, which is not quite enough to fund it fully. The design is said to be comparable to the Apple Store, with a comfortable waiting area, computers and printers for students to use, a coffee spot, and guided pathways, to get students to the correct department. The project is slated to begin in spring of next year, during which time Student Services will be temporarily relocated, and the project is to be completed by 2020.

Recently, the positions of secretary and vice president of sustainability have become open, and while all applications for the VP position are due on Friday 28, the applicants for secretary are currently being reviewed.

Hailey Walters was brought onto the supreme council. Chief Justice Andrew Mendoza said that he was extremely impressed with her resume and interview and feels that she is not afraid to tell him when he’s wrong. Her appointment was approved unanimously.

The board approved $110 for food and beverages for volunteers at the Child Development Center trick or treat event.

The board turned its attention to homecoming. The board approved the design for shirts, and then discussed making a YouTube video to hype up spirit week, using a filmmaker that previously worked on a video for Temple City high school homecoming week. The board also discussed creating a competition for the clubs on campus, whoever shows the most spirit would receive about $300 in funds for swag and apparel. Homecoming week also coincides with Indigenous People’s Day as well as National Coming Out Day, both on October 11th. The homecoming game will be played on October 13th.

The board then received a surprise visit from PCC President Dr. Vurdien, who stopped by to tell the council that the only event that matters to the institution is graduation, because that is when the eyes of the world would be on PCC.

After he left, the meeting finished with discussions of board members filling temporary positions on different committees.