- Associated Students Meeting: June 7, 2017
- Financial Aid Director Manuel Cerda gave a presentation on BankMobile as a new way students will be receiving their financial aid grant as well as their refund.
- Outgoing president Julia Russo goes over the results of a student survey that was emailed to students during this semester – 24,616 total. Only 1,220 students filled it out (5%).
- +49% Students will benefit from an increased amount of water filters on campus.
- +39% of students would like for the library hours to stay open later
- +61% of students do have internet access off campus
- +51%f of students will benefit from using a resource center or a liaison dedicated to undocumented immigrants; 49% wont.
- +58% of students have never experienced problems with discrimination on campus
- +30% of students occasionally have problems with purchasing required textbooks
- +32% of students spend more than $250 on textbooks per semester
- +75% of students have not dropped a class due to cost of textbooks
- +50% of students doesn’t use public transportation (600 people)
- +47% of students doesn’t use public transportation, while +18% thinks that spending between $76-100 on a bus pass is too much
- +90% of students still haven’t heard of the Open Educational Resources (OER) program
- +93% of students have used textbooks from the OER program
- VP Cultural Diversity Kiely Lam wanting the budget for the Drag Show that happened on June 2, 2017 to be ratified, increasing the budget by $161.37. Approved.
- VP Campus Activities Norman Lambert wanting the budget for AS Movie Nights Budget to be ratified by increasing the budget by $548.00. Approved.