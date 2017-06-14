Associated Students Meeting: June 7, 2017

Outgoing president Julia Russo goes over the results of a student survey that was emailed to students during this semester – 24,616 total. Only 1,220 students filled it out (5%).

+49% Students will benefit from an increased amount of water filters on campus.

+39% of students would like for the library hours to stay open later

+61% of students do have internet access off campus

+51%f of students will benefit from using a resource center or a liaison dedicated to undocumented immigrants; 49% wont.

+58% of students have never experienced problems with discrimination on campus

+30% of students occasionally have problems with purchasing required textbooks

+32% of students spend more than $250 on textbooks per semester

+75% of students have not dropped a class due to cost of textbooks

+50% of students doesn’t use public transportation (600 people)

+47% of students doesn’t use public transportation, while +18% thinks that spending between $76-100 on a bus pass is too much

+90% of students still haven’t heard of the Open Educational Resources (OER) program