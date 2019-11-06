Caitlin Hernandez / Courier Climate activist Greta Thunberg gives a speech at the Youth Climate Strike LA's protest by City Hall in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Media,Gallery,Scene
November 6, 2019
| By Caitlin Hernandez
