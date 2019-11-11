Caitlin Hernandez / CourierIllustration for the Courier podcast, "Courier Convos."
November 11, 2019
| By Anthony Martinez
Anthony catches up with new assistant news editor, Caitlin Hernandez, about an article the Courier published regarding campus reports of the religious group the World Mission Society of God. Read the article by clicking here.

Intro music provided by YouTube Audio Library.
“Hello 6am” by Mylar Melodies

