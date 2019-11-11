Anthony catches up with new assistant news editor, Caitlin Hernandez, about an article the Courier published regarding campus reports of the religious group the World Mission Society of God. Read the article by clicking here.
Intro music provided by YouTube Audio Library.
“Hello 6am” by Mylar Melodies
- Courier Convos: Reporting on Religion - November 11, 2019
- Courier Convos: Dispelling Magical Misconceptions - October 24, 2019
- Courier Convos: Blizzard Entertainment’s Backlash Snowballs - October 17, 2019
- Courier Convos: (Coming) Out with it! - October 9, 2019
- Union Station’s Retrocade experience falls short of high score - October 3, 2019
- Courier Convos: Latinx Heritage Month - September 25, 2019
- Hey ‘safe space’ bar: chokeholds aren’t inclusive - September 4, 2019
- Five veterans certified through Project Choice - May 4, 2015
- Cataloging civil rights - April 30, 2015
- Terminally ill have right to die with dignity - April 16, 2015