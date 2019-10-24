Caitlin Hernandez / CourierIllustration for the Courier podcast, "Courier Convos."
October 24, 2019
| By Anthony Martinez
In this episode, anthropology professor Derek Milne deconstructs stereotypes regarding religion, magic and witchcraft and explains the participatory transformation of Halloween.

 

