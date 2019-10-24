In this episode, anthropology professor Derek Milne deconstructs stereotypes regarding religion, magic and witchcraft and explains the participatory transformation of Halloween.
Intro music provided by:
Waltz Of The Skeleton Keys by WombatNoisesAudio | https://soundcloud.com/user-734462061
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US
