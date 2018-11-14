Podcast: Courier Chat |
November 14, 2018
SHARE: FacebooktwitterFacebooktwitter

This week, Sam, Grace and Editor-in-Chief Mandie talk to Executive Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing, Alex Boekelheide regarding PCC as a whole and some of the current events on campus.

Have something you want us to talk about on the podcast? Want to appear as a guest or have your story told? Email us!: podcast.courier@gmail.com

Related posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.