This week, Sam, Grace and Editor-in-Chief Mandie talk to Executive Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing, Alex Boekelheide regarding PCC as a whole and some of the current events on campus.
Have something you want us to talk about on the podcast? Want to appear as a guest or have your story told? Email us!: podcast.courier@gmail.com
