This week on the podcast, Sam talks to Editor-in-Chief, Amber Lipsey about the sex offender on campus, Ty Yu, the vice president and corporate chef of I-8 food services and his alleged offenses on campus. If you have a story and want to reach out to us, email us at the email below
Have something you want us to talk about on the podcast? Want to appear as a guest or have your story told? Email us!: podcast.courier@gmail.com
If you feel you or a loved one has been assaulted, please reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline through RAINN at 1(800)656-4673. They’re available to talk to you 24 hours a day or reach out to your local law enforcement.
