This week, Sam and Grace talk to former Courier writer Alyssa Hernandez about the Extended Opportunity Programs and Services, or EOP&S for short, on campus and about how it has helped and how it has hindered her college career.
Have something you want us to talk about on the podcast? Want to appear as a guest or have your story told? Email us!: podcast.courier@gmail.com
- EOP&S with Alyssa Hernandez - October 1, 2018
