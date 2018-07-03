In this edition of the Courier Chat, Sam talks to Hilda Coleman about how she organized the PCC protest against the separation of families under Trump’s zero-toleration policy and how that policy is affecting the nation.

The PCC Courier stands in solidarity with the Capital Gazette Newsroom