In this edition of the Courier Chat, Sam talks to Hilda Coleman about how she organized the PCC protest against the separation of families under Trump’s zero-toleration policy and how that policy is affecting the nation.
Hilda’s contacts and media:
Podcast: thegirlwithsadeyesbutgoodvibes.podbean.com
Instagram: taintedsun
Email: hilda.coleman4@gmail.com
Have something you want us to talk about on the podcast? Want to appear as a guest or have your story told? Email us!: podcast.courier@gmail.com
The PCC Courier stands in solidarity with the Capital Gazette Newsroom
- Courier Chat: Separation of families with Hilda Coleman - July 3, 2018
- Do we really need pageants anymore? - June 12, 2018
- Say ‘peekaboo’ to video game nostalgia - June 10, 2018
- Courier Chat: Homeboy Scholars and Editors-In-Chief - June 8, 2018
- ‘Solo’: Disappointing - June 6, 2018
- Courier Chat: Sexual Harassment Allegations on Campus - June 1, 2018
- Deadpool 2: Wasn’t that Thanos? - May 30, 2018
- Lancers beat El Camino, continue path to championship - April 30, 2018
- ‘Ready Player One’: A video game movie done right - April 11, 2018
- Badminton eyeing championship after 21-0 win - April 4, 2018