Courier Chat
May 29, 2018
In this week’s podcast, Rob and Samantha discuss the recent school shootings and what PCC doing about these recent events. Later, Samantha talks to our news editor, Amanda Nelson, about her editorial and PCC’s current presidential search.

Have something you want us to talk about on the podcast? Want to appear as a guest? Email us!: podcast.courier@gmail.com

