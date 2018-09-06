This week, Sam and Grace talk to Courier photo editors Mike Watkins and James Membreno about what it’s like to take photos for the Courier and how to get into photography.
Mike Watkins:
watkins.courier@gmail.com
watkins@twovivid.com
twovivid.com
James Membreno:
membreno.courier@gmail.com
