In this week’s longer than usual Courier Chat, Sam talks with Laura Electa Hayes about the Homeboy Scholars program at PCC and what it does for the community. Later, Rob talks to current Editor-in-Chief Amber Lipsey and next year’s Editor-in-Chief Mandie Montes and their plans for next year.

Homeboy Scholars:

Email: homeboyscholarspcc@gmail.com

Instagram: @homeboyscholars

Facebook: Homeboy Scholars

Mandie’s Jane the Virgin story

Have something you want us to talk about on the podcast? Want to appear as a guest or have your story told? Email us!: podcast.courier@gmail.com