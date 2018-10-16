This week, Sam and Grace talk to Editor-in-chief Mandie Montes about the lack of funding the journalism program gets on campus and the Courier’s attempt to get funding.
Have something you want us to talk about on the podcast? Want to appear as a guest or have your story told? Email us!: podcast.courier@gmail.com
