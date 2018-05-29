In the Courier Chat’s first podcast, we hear from Lisa Nelson, the outreach coordinator for the Lancer Pantry, about PCC’s food insecurity. Later in the podcast, Rob talks about his editorial about food insecurity.
Have something you want us to talk about on the podcast? Want to appear as a guest? Email us!: podcast.courier@gmail.com
