On this podcast, Sam and Grace talk to PCC students and podcasters Seanna and Sheyla about their new podcast, ‘Femme Up’ and about all things feminism.
Listen to ‘Femme Up’: femmeup.podbean.com
Follow ‘Femme Up’ on facebook, twitter and instagram: @femmeuppodcast
Have something you want us to talk about on the podcast? Want to appear as a guest or have your story told? Email us!: podcast.courier@gmail.com
