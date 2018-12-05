Podcast: Courier Chat |
December 5, 2018
On this podcast, Sam and Grace talk to PCC students and podcasters Seanna and Sheyla about their new podcast, ‘Femme Up’ and about all things feminism.

Listen to ‘Femme Up’: femmeup.podbean.com
Follow ‘Femme Up’ on facebook, twitter and instagram: @femmeuppodcast

Have something you want us to talk about on the podcast? Want to appear as a guest or have your story told? Email us!: podcast.courier@gmail.com

