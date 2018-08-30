This week, Sam is joined by staff writer Grace Pickering and podcast editor Ryan Browne to talk about back to school and recommendations for coming back and going to PCC in a more casual podcast.
Have something you want us to talk about on the podcast? Want to appear as a guest or have your story told? Email us!: podcast.courier@gmail.com
