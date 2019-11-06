Michael Watkins / Courier Ahmad Lipscomb (13) of PCC comes down with a touchdown catch and is cheered on by teammate Jabari Kindle (3) during the Lancers 30-2 win on the road at Santa Monica College on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
November 6, 2019
| By James Membreno and Michael Watkins
