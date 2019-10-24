Katrina Ceurvorst/Courier Dancers of the Ballet Folklorico Mexica performed at the Latino Heritage Parade and Festival at Villa-Parke Community Center on Saturday, October 19, 2019. The Ballet Folklorico Mexica dancers perfomed multiple routines during the festival.
October 24, 2019
| By Michael Watkins
