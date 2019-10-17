SHARE:

PCC Campus Police are investigating reports of an unidentified male who attempted to take upskirt photos of several female students he spoke to around the Center For The Arts building (CA) on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

“The only description we have of the suspect is he is an Asian male,” wrote Sgt. Alan Chan, patrol operations supervisor, in an email to the Courier, adding that no further description was immediately available. “We cannot confirm if the Asian male is a student at this time.”

Faculty and staff in the CA building were notified of Tuesday’s incidents in an email on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from the Dean of Visual Arts and Media Studies (VAMS), Lynora Rogacs.

“A man around/in the CA building has stopped female students to ask for the time, and then attempted to look up/photograph up their skirts,” Rogacs wrote. “There will be further communication about this.”

No physical contact has been reported in any of the CA building incidents.

They occurred less than three weeks after Campus Police released the 2019 Cleary Act Annual Campus Safety Report at the end of September. The Cleary Act showed one fondling incident in 2018, which involves contact without consent. However, Cleary criteria does not have a category for photographs without consent.

“This is the only incident of this nature reported to campus police,” Chan said. “There is an ongoing investigation into the incident at this time.”

As VAMS staff and students remain on alert, Rogacs provided instructions for reporting crimes by phone and online.

“Also report the incident to me so that you receive additional support and information you or your students may need,” Rogacs added.

This story is developing and will be updated.