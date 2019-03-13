SHARE:

When he isn’t inventing emergencies to deliver on campaign promises, Donny likes long walks on the beach, holding hands, and betraying American trust.

In early 2018, President Donald Trump instructed his then chief-of-staff, John Kelly, to give his son-in-law Jared Kushner top-secret security clearance, despite concerns raised by intelligence officials who feared Kushner would be too easily influenced by foreign powers.

According to the New York Times, this direction made Kelly so uncomfortable that he documented the interaction in a memo. This memo is presumably intended for Congress to review when the administration inevitably ends up in impeachment proceedings.

The House of Representatives was so concerned with this action, according to the Washington Post, that they have already started investigating it. They have demanded immediate compliance by the White House in turning over documents regarding Kushner’s security clearance.

This reckless order is yet another example of Trump’s total disregard for national security — in this instance, sacrificing our safety in order to preserve his nepotistic ways. In this way, and in many others, Trump is attempting to turn his administration into a regime.

Surprisingly, there are still a few individuals left in the White House who have a conscience. Thanks to a couple of them — who, fearing the president’s reaction, spoke on the condition of anonymity — the nation learned these details just in time to realize that this joke of a president also might be a criminal. Well, until American hero and Special Counsel Robert Mueller definitively proves it, that is.

But on a lighter note, this proves Trump’s complete lack of concern for the nation’s well-being and functioning prefrontal cortex. As scary as that is, it is the good news.

The bad news is what this tells us about Trump’s plan for the administration: the president would much prefer the title of “Supreme Leader.” This may explain his desire to compliment Kim Jong-un at every given opportunity, despite his … well … less than ideal track record.

This violation of our country’s trust was damaging. This blatant display of nepotism is a dangerous step towards a totalitarian government, one in which Trump alone would happily control everything. Less than a week later, Trump was back on Twitter, tweeting veiled threats to dissenting opinions, another leap towards the totalitarian regime Trump is trying to create.

What is a totalitarian regime without threats towards political opponents? Don’t worry, Trump has us covered.

Even an announcement regarding disaster relief can be a threat, so long as the person giving it is deranged enough.

“FEMA has been told directly by me to give the A Plus treatment to the Great State of Alabama,” Trump tweeted on March 4.

A quick run through the ‘Trump Threat Translator’ suggests that Trump is implying states like Alabama — whose citizens voted for Trump over Clinton in a landslide — are more deserving of FEMA support than California, for which Trump has threatened to cut disaster relief several times.

One has to wonder if this has anything to do with California suing the Trump administration 47 times, give or take a few constitutional infringements.

At this point, the White House should just replace the Oval Office with a giant mattress, considering how often Trump screws Americans.

Whether it is threatening our national security, threatening political opponents, or threatening the very sovereignty of the United States, it is clear that Trump is a threat to the most important American ideals. The tenets of a fair and balanced government do not bode well with a con-man like Trump at the reins.

Hear that? Montesquieu just rolled over over in his grave to give Trump the middle finger.