As California’s COVID cases continue to drop, the anticipation to reopen is finally in sight, even for PCC.

PCC is making moves to begin to attain normalcy by reopening the Shatford Library as a study space. Yet the library services will still be unavailable as stated on their website.

“Gatherings, including class sessions, labs, meetings, performances, competitions, and other activities, will have capacity restrictions as directed by local public health agencies,” stated the PCC COVID task force.

Dr. Erika Endrijonas, the superintendent president stated that the outline for fall semester and students returning to campus is scheduled to look like 50 percent synchronous and 50 percent face to face, in case of a need to return to full synchronous learning.

“We will be receiving updated information from CalOSHA and the Governor’s Office in the next two weeks, which will determine how much instruction and student services can be offered in-person, and we will post more information then,” said Dr. Endrijonas.

Governor Gavin Newsom stated that the mandate for outdoor masks will no longer be a requirement but a recommendation which will allow citizens to resume their daily lives in a more pre-pandemic manner starting June 15.The ordinance for the indoor masks will likely remain the same.

“But for indoor activities, we will still have, likely, some mask guidelines and mandates. But we hope, sooner than later, that those will be lifted as well,” Newsom stated.

With the news of California’s economy reopening, businesses have jumped at the opportunity to further reopen. Such as Disneyland, which has made announcements to welcome out of state guests to visit the park once again.

“Disneyland Resort theme parks to welcome back guests from outside California beginning June 15,” the theme park stated on its twitter account last Wednesday.

PCC’s COVID task force has released responses to common questions regarding the campus reopening on the PCC website.