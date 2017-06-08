Soccer sensation signs with Kansas Wesleyan

Michael Watkins/ Courier Artin Almary slides to kick the ball for a portrait at Herbert Hoover High School in Glendale, CA. on May 31, 2017.

Lancers soccer sensational forward, Artin Almary, was born in England, raised in Glendale, California, and now after two stellar seasons on the pitch he’s signed for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes of the NAIA.

According to CCCAA, cool and calm Almary collected 12 goals and five assists listing himself in PCC’s top 20 all time goalscorers. Almary was delighted to know he made it to the list, but also proud of himself for improving his work rate on the field.

Almary began the 2015-16 season as a freshman playing left-winger in the attacking third, where he would finish the season with five goals and two assists. For the 2016-17 season he went on to play in various positions, as a right-winger, attacking midfielder, and striker.

An exemplary player for today’s modern game, Almary has tactical awareness and learns to adapt to the game.

“I try reading how the defense is and what I have to do in that certain situation,” Almary stated. “With me in general, it’s all about the first touch on the play to get myself into space and to try setting up a play, either for myself or my teammates.”

Almary will be following the footsteps of Lancers’ assistant soccer coach Francisco Cantero who played for Wesleyan in 2010.

Cantero notified Almary of the school’s atmosphere, the competition inside the team, and benefits of transferring to Wesleyan.

With an ambitious mentality he hopes to bring lots of energy to Kansas Wesleyan. Almary is determined to bring his new team a championship and committed to work with immense effort on the field.

“I [want to] score as many goals as possible, especially going out there as a forward. I’ve spoken to the coach out there and that’s what he wants me to bring to the team,” Almary said. “I’m gonna work really hard on the offensive side of my game to do the best I can to help the team.”

Almary recalled his favorite moment as a Lancer was the second round match of this year’s Southern California Regional Playoffs, where he faced Golden West.

They were down 3-1 after a bad start to the game, and as the time ticked Almary pulled one back making the score 3-2. And as time paced towards the end, the Lancers went on to score twice in the last three minutes of the game winning 4-3.

“I don’t think anything compares to that moment,” Almary said. “It was an amazing moment for me and the whole team.”

The Lancers soccer team finished the 2016 season 12-5-6 advancing to playoffs as SCC North’s second best and No. 7 seed for the regionals. The team went to the playoffs putting their all in each game, but were then crushed 4-1 by Oxnard College in the third round.

Update: Two other Lancers in the past month have signed for Kansas Wesleyan University.