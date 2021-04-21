SHARE:

It seems spring, known for its bearings of hope and new beginnings, has delivered on its promises. As Pasadena officially entered the orange tier on April 5, an announcement posted to the city’s official website announced that a number of businesses would be allowed to re-open or increase capacity beginning that Monday.

Under these new, laxer mandates the Pasadena Public Health Department (PPHD) states that establishments such as restaurants, movie theaters, and places of worship can operate at 50% capacity, while others such as breweries, gyms, and family entertainment centers are allowed a 25% capacity.

With residents throughout the city eager for a return to normalcy, many businesses have begun efforts to reopen businesses safely.

The Pasadena Public Library, for instance, announced in a news release on Thursday that three of its library sites will be reopening for in-person services this month. Central Library, which is within walking distance of both the Pasadena Playhouse and Memorial Park, is set to reopen with limited hours on April 15. The reopening of Hastings Library and La Pintoresca Library is to follow on April 20.

Face coverings and six feet social distancing restrictions will still be in place at all three locations.

While the widely honored Pasadena Playhouse remains closed until further notice, posts to the theater’s website ensure that it will “be back […] soon” and “will return to the stage stronger than ever.”

The theatre, which boasts a nearly century-long history and has seen the likes of Hollywood A-listers such as Ariana Grande, revealed that it had to furlough 50% of its staff in 2020. Though, it has continued its commitment to the theatrical experience by establishing PlayhouseLive, a way for audiences to stream performances from home.

Other theaters such as Laemmle’s Playhouse and IPIC Theaters, both located in Old Pasadena, are currently open.

Another of Pasadena’s treasured assets, the Norton Simon Museum, also announced that it is currently preparing for a limited, phased reopening in mid-May. However, similar entertainment destinations, such as the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens have set an April 20th opening date of its first-floor art gallery as well its new exhibition “Made in L.A. 2020: A Version.”

Certain other retail stores in Pasadena are also looking to reopen.

Pasadena’s “Soap Kitchen”, a mother/daughter-run business selling natural, handmade soaps will keep its doors closed for now; though, they say they remain committed to doing their part “to get through the pandemic.”

“The Dog Bakery”, which sells customizable cakes, cookies, and other treats for your four-legged pals, is open for business on Colorado Boulevard. Still unsure about the in-person thing? The shop also delivers orders straight to your door.

The latest CDC guidelines for going out in public can be found here.