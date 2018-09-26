SHARE:

The Pasadena City College Police Department (PCCPD) recently joined The Pink Patch Project, an initiative to create awareness for breast cancer in Southern California supported by Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association and public safety departments throughout the country.

The purpose of the campaign is to raise funds by selling patches and pins decorated with the PCCPD logo and pink ribbons symbolizing awareness and expressing moral support for women with breast cancer. The proceedings will be donated to City of Hope, a research and treatment center for cancer located in the City of Duarte, California.

Officer Jose Arechiga believes it’s important for the PCCPD to be involved in this cause because family members and friends have been affected by the disease and the campaign not only creates awareness but raises funds to help the research to find a cure for cancer.

“It’s great to volunteer and work together with other police departments.” Officer Arechiga said. “So that we can help spread the word and let the community know that we are being involved.”

Last week officers from the PCCPD volunteered for the first time along with other police departments and attended the LA County fair to promote the campaign and raise funds. Officer Arechiga and his department hope that PCC staff and students support the initiative by donating money, purchasing and wearing the patches and pins during the month of October.

PCCPD joined the campaign two weeks ago because of administration processes between police departments and chain of command followed by the department. Officer Tushar Guliani is happy that his department was given the opportunity to join the project.

“The chief of police gave us the opportunity to join the campaign and promote it, and we are very grateful.” Officer Guliani stated. “Apart from donating money, the campaign is good to educate and raise awareness through [students] and talk about statistics”.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website there were 242,476 new cases reported and 41,523 deaths from breast cancer with the disease being the second leading cause of death in the United States. The CDC also reports that out of 100,000 new cases, 125 women die every year from breast cancer alone.

PCC staff and students can support The Pink Patch Project by purchasing the patches and pins at the PCCPD room located above the bookstore in B-210. The police department is open from Monday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm.