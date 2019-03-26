SHARE:

Pasadena City College (PCC) has announced a cutback in prospective full-time faculty hires from 57 potential openings to 45. The call for a reduction comes after last semesters declaration to hire 57 new full-time positions to fullfil an obligation in accordance with the school’s Faculty Obligation Number (FON) that is mandated by the state of California.

In the fall of 2018, it was announced that PCC’s FON had to increase from 427.4 obligated faculty to 448 by the fall of 2019. Several factors were involved regarding the increase with the state’s FON included. Other factors taken into consideration were potential retirements of faculty members as well as failed searches to fill vacant positions.

In an email from PCC’s Assistant Superintendent-Vice President of Instruction, Dr. Terry Giugni, it was stated 12 potential positions would close across several departments at the school.

Five positions would close from the following departments: fire technology, history, fashion, photography and a spot in international counseling, while another seven positions would come in the way of reductions to departments that are already looking to add faculty. Cosmetology and speech, would be reduced from two hires to one, English and math from four to three, the library from two to one and general and career counselors would lose three to two and two to one respectively.

This decision comes in the wake of a consultation between the leadership of PCC’s Academic Senate, divisional deans and the school’s new Superintendent-President Dr. Erika Endrijonas.

Story will be updated as more information becomes available.