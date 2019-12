SHARE:

Following the discontinuation of the parking kiosk’s outdated network at PCC, which has stopped card payments, Campus Police is reviewing proposals to replace the machines with upgraded mobile features before the spring 2020 semester begins.

The temporary stoppage has been in effect since Dec. 2 after AT&T and Verizon removed their 2G and 3G service, according to a bulletin released via email to students in November. Currently, two proposals are under review by Campus Police and the purchasing department to update the college with the equipment needed to support a 4G network.

Dr. Michael Bush, assistant superintendent-vice president of business and administration services, has delegated Campus Police Chief Steven Matchan to lead the selection process. So far, PCC has only received proposals from Parkeon Incorporated and Pacific Parking (the current vendor), for the project’s $350,000 budget.

“I understand from purchasing, they hope to make a recommendation on next week’s [Board of Trustees] meeting,” said Bush. “Then, they would start transitioning to the new machines, and hopefully have that completed before spring semester.”

The upgrade is expected to replace the 36 kiosks on all campuses with equipment that supports a daily purchase option on mobile and license entry at the machine through 4G, according to Bush.

“[Currently], in parking lot four, we have two on every level,” said Bush. “Maybe we’d only need one because you wouldn’t have to return to your car.”

While there is no grace period in place for students who relied on card usage to pay for parking, Campus Police does not expect an increase in fines, according to Lt. Abernathie.

“Unfortunately there will be no other options for the purchase of daily permits [until the upgrade],” said Abernathie in an email to the Courier. “That is why we put the notices out early on our website and via emails. Notices [are] also placed on the machines themselves.”

While the upgrade is underway, daily parking permits can be purchased with cash directly through the parking lot machines using single dollar bills. Semester and annual permits can be purchased online or in person with PCC Campus Police (in B-210) with exact cash or check.